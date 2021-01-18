Shizuoka: Man’s corpse found on beach

SHIZUOKA (TR) – Shizuoka Prefectural Police launched an investigation after the discovery of a male corpse on a beach in Ito City on Saturday, reports the Shizuoka Shimbun (Jan. 17).

At around 9:00 a.m., a person living in the Arai area found the body on the beach.

According to the Ito Police Station, the man is aged in his 40s to 70s. Of medium build, he stood about 160 centimeters tall.

His body was clothed in a reddish-brown jacket and work pants. His body showed no signs of external wounds.

The man is believed to have been dead for several days before the discovery.

Police are now trying to confirm the man’s identity.