Shimane: Woman’s corpse found on shore

SHIMANE (TR) – Shimane Prefectural Police launched an investigation after the discovery of a woman’s corpse along a shore in Yasugi City on Saturday, reports Fuji News Network (Feb. 14).

According to police, a female passerby walking along the rocky shore in the Hohijimacho area found the body floating face-up.

Both of her hands had turned partially skeletal, police said.

The woman stood about 165 centimeters tall. Her body was clothed in blue pants. No personal items were found at the scene.

Police are now seeking to confirm the identity of the woman. The case is being treated as the result of an accident or foul play.