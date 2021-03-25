Mie: Woman’s corpse found floating at sea

MIE (TR) – A woman’s corpse was found floating more than 8 kilometers off the coast of the town of Kamishima on Sunday, local authorities have revealed, reports the Yomiuri Shimbun (March 23).

At around 2:00 p.m., a fisherman alerted the local coast guard office about the discovery of the body about 8.3 kilometers of the Kamishima Lighthouse.

According to the Toba Police Station, the woman stood about 160 centimeters tall. She is believed to be in her 20s or 30s.

She was wearing black boots, a white long-sleeved sweater and a black skirt, police said.

Police are now working to confirm the identity of the body and determine the cause of death.