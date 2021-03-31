Kyoto: Man’s corpse found in Katsura River

KYOTO (TR) – Kyoto Prefectural Police launched an investigation after the discovery of a man’s corpse in a river in Kyoto City last week, reports the Kyoto Shimbun (March 26).

At around 1:10 p.m. on March 26, a passerby in the Kuzetsukiyamacho area alerted emergency services about the man, who was floating face down in the water.

According to the Minami Police Station, the man was confirmed dead at the scene.

Standing around 175 centimeters tall, the man is believed to be in his 40s or 50s. His body showed no signs of external wounds.

He was clothed in a beige coat, jeans and white sneakers. He was in possession of 70 yen, police said.

In addition to confirming the identity of the man, police are seeking the cause of death.