Ishikawa: 8 nabbed for trafficking marijuana in Kanazawa

By Tokyo Reporter Staff on March 9, 2021

ISHIKAWA (TR) – Ishikawa Prefectural Police have arrested eight male and female persons suspected in trafficking marijuana in Kanazawa City, reports Hokuriku Broadcasting (Mar. 8).

Last month, police arrested three of the suspects, including Yuto Omote and sheet metal worker Shunsuke Nakata, both 23 years of age.

Omote and Nakata are suspected of trafficking marijuana in Kanazawa between last July and February. The third suspect, a 31-year-old woman, allegedly bought marijuana from Omote.

Ishikawa police seized two bongs during an investigation into marijuana trafficking in Kanazawa City (Twitter)

“I didn’t do it to make money,” Omote said in partially denying the allegations, police said.

During the course of the investigation, which included the arrests of the other five suspects, police seized 22 grams of marijuana with a street value of 132,000 yen. Investigators also confiscated two bongs and several smoking pipes.

Police are now seeking to learn where the suspects obtained the contraband.

