Aichi: Boy finds skeletal remains in Nagoya park

By Tokyo Reporter Staff on March 1, 2021

AICHI (TR) – Aichi Prefectural Police launched an investigation after the discovery of skeletal remains in a park in Nagoya on Sunday, reports Chubu-Nippon Broadcasting (Mar. 1).

At around 6:20 p.m., a man alerted police about the discovery in Makinogaike Green Park in Meito Ward. “My son found what appears to be a skull,” the man reportedly said.

The skull was found in a grove of trees, police said.

Skeletal remains were found in a park in Nagoya on Sunday

Police are planning to use an identification card found near the body to confirm the person’s identity.

