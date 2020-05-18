Yuya Tegoshi to skip ‘stay home’ charity song after attending party with women

TOKYO (TR) – Johnny & Associates last week revealed that idol Yuya Tegoshi will not participate in a charity song for the ongoing novel coronavirus pandemic after confirming a tabloid report indicating that he participated in a party.

On May 15, the agency said in a statement posted on its web site that though there were discrepancies in the report, appearing in Shukan Bunshun, it confirmed that Tegoshi, a member of the group NEWS, indeed attended a party with women at a bar in the capital in late April.

“Through the judgment of this office, we decided to cancel the participation of Yuya Tegoshi in the charity song,” the agency said in the statement.

Tegoshi was originally to be a participant in the supergroup Twenty★Twenty, which includes members of V6, Arashi, KAT-TUN and others.

The supergroup will release a CD that includes the track “Smile,” written by Mr. Children’s Kazutoshi Sakurai.

Due to the ongoing state of emergency in effect in eight administrative districts, including Tokyo, persons are encouraged to refrain from venturing outside to reduce the spread of coronavirus.

Under the concept of “stay home,” the disc will be for the benefit of health care workers toiling in medical facilities.

The agency added that Tegoshi’s work with NEWS will continue as usual.