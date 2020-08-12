 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Yui Imaizumi, formerly of Keyakizaka46, tests positive for coronavirus

By Tokyo Reporter Staff on August 12, 2020

TOKYO (TR) – Yui Imaizumi, a former member of idol group

Yui Imaizumi
, has tested positive for the novel coronavirus, her agency said on Wednesday.

In message posted on its web site, the agency said that the positive result for Imaizumi, 21, was confirmed on Tuesday.

The idol is believed to have begun suffering from a fever at her residence on August 6. Two days later, she underwent a polymerase chain reaction test.

Yui Imaizumi

“We sincerely apologize to all of her fans and those involved in her work for causing a great deal of inconvenience and anxiety,” the agency said.

Imaizumi was among the original 23 members of Keyakizaka46 when the group formed in 2015. She left the group three years later. She is now an actress and radio personality.

Published in Entertainment, Idols, Japan and News

Tokyo Reporter Staff
Tokyo Reporter Staff

The editorial team at The Tokyo Reporter brings the site's readership the latest news from the under side of Japan.

More from EntertainmentMore posts in Entertainment »