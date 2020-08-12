Yui Imaizumi, formerly of Keyakizaka46, tests positive for coronavirus

TOKYO (TR) – Yui Imaizumi, a former member of idol group , has tested positive for the novel coronavirus, her agency said on Wednesday.

In message posted on its web site, the agency said that the positive result for Imaizumi, 21, was confirmed on Tuesday.

The idol is believed to have begun suffering from a fever at her residence on August 6. Two days later, she underwent a polymerase chain reaction test.

“We sincerely apologize to all of her fans and those involved in her work for causing a great deal of inconvenience and anxiety,” the agency said.

Imaizumi was among the original 23 members of Keyakizaka46 when the group formed in 2015. She left the group three years later. She is now an actress and radio personality.