Woman accused of stalking Hey! Say! JUMP’s Yuto Nakajima

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested a woman for allegedly stalking Yuto Nakajima, a member of popular boy band Hey! Say! JUMP, reports the Asahi Shimbun (Aug. 23).

At around 3:50 p.m. on August 19, the woman, aged in her 20s, allegedly accosted Nakajima in front of the Minato Ward offices of Johnny & Associates, which represents the group.

After receiving a tip from a representative from the office, officers arrived at the scene and arrested the woman.

The woman, who has been accused of violating the Stalker Control Law, denies the allegations. “I was just meeting a friend,” the suspect was quoted by the Akasaka Police Station.

According to police, the woman also visited the residence of Nakajima in the past. In June, police issued a warning to the woman to stay away from the residence and the office.

At least one concert tour for the group was postponed in the past due to improper behavior by fans, police said.