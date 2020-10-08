Taishi Nakagawa tests positive for coronavirus

TOKYO (TR) – Actor Taishi Nakagawa has tested positive for the novel coronavirus, his agency has revealed.

On Thursday, the agency for Nakagawa said in a message on its web site that the positive result was confirmed the day before.

The actor began suffering from a fever on Tuesday. He then underwent a polymerase chain reaction test at a health care facility in the capital.

The positive result was confirmed the next day. His temperature has since reverted to normal.

“We sincerely apologize for any inconvenience and concern caused to all concerned business parties, his co-stars and his fans,” the agency said.

The agency added that it will continue to use guidance from the health center to manage the physical condition of Nakagawa.

After making his acting debut in 2009, Nakagawa has starred in a number of films and television dramas. He is the lead voice actor in the animation “Josee, the Tiger and the Fish,” which will be released in December.

“We will continue to give top priority to ensuring the safety of our actors, employees and related parties,” the message added. “We will also endeavor to thoroughly implement infection prevention measures.”