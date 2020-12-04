Taiki Sato, leader of Fantastics from Exile Tribe, tests positive for coronavirus

TOKYO (TR) – Taiki Sato, the leader of pop group Fantastics from Exile Tribe, has tested positive for the coronavirus, the group’s agency said on Thursday.

According to the site for LDH Japan, at least one person working with Sato, 25,began experiencing symptoms of COVID19, including high fever, on Monday.

Sato had no such symptoms. However, he underwent a polymerase chain reaction test, which gave the positive result on Tuesday night.

No other persons who worked with Sato were classified as close contacts. However, they received PCR tests as a precaution. All of the tests gave negative results, the agency said.

“Under the guidance of experts and government agencies, we will continue to implement measures to prevent the spread of coronavirus infections, giving top priority to our staff, affiliates and related parties,” LDH Japan said.



“High & Low”

Fantastics from Exile Tribe formed in late 2016. Saito is also a member of affiliated group Exile.

As an actor, Sato starred in several movies in the “High & Low” series, directed by Shigeaki Kubo.

Sato also starred in “Our Story,” which was released in October. In that film, also helmed by Kubo, he played a young novelist.