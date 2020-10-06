Suzu Hirose tests positive for coronavirus

TOKYO (TR) – Actress and model Suzu Hirose has tested positive for the novel coronavirus, her agency has revealed.

On Tuesday, the agency for Hirose said on its web site that the positive result was confirmed earlier that day after she underwent a polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test.

The actress, 22, is currently experiencing no symptoms of the disease COVID-19. She is currently receiving guidance from a local health center, the agency also said.

“We sincerely apologize for any inconvenience and concern caused to all concerned business parties, her co-stars and her fans,” the agency said.

After making her film debut in 2013, Hirose appeared in two films by director Hirokazu Kore-eda, “Our Little Sister” (2015) and “The Third Murder” (2017).

“We will continue to strive to ensure safety by thoroughly implementing infection prevention measures for our staff,” the message added.