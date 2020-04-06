 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Saitama: Male inmate dies of respiratory disease

By Tokyo Reporter Staff on April 6, 2020

SAITAMA (TR) – A male inmate at a prison in Kawagoe City died on Sunday after he was found unresponsive in his cell, the prison has revealed, reports the Sankei Shimbun (Apr. 6).

At around 8:15 a.m., a guard at the Kawagoe Juvenile Prison found the inmate, aged in his 70s, collapsed face-down inside his cell.

He was confirmed dead at a medical institution about 80 minutes earlier. The man very likely died a natural death caused by a respiratory disease, the prison said.

About 10 minutes before the discovery, the inmate was observed behaving normally, the prison said.

