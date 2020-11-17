Masahiko Kondo halts singing career after report of affair

TOKYO (Kyodo) – The management agency for singer Masahiko Kondo on Tuesday said that he will be suspended indefinitely following the emergence of a report outlining his extramarital affair with a woman.

In a statement on its web site, Johnny & Associates Inc. said that Kondo, 56, admits to the allegations in the article published by weekly tabloid Shukan Bunshun (Nov. 14) last week.

The agency added that the singer “lacked awareness and responsibility.” In a conversation with the agency about the matter, he reportedly said, “I want to take responsibility for the series of events [contained in the allegations] and refrain from performance activities.”

The article says that Kondo had been in a 5-year relationship with the 31-year-old female president of a clothing company. The magazine includes photographs showing the pair playing golf during a four-day trip to Okinawa Prefecture at the end of October. They are also shown together during a cruise of Tokyo Bay in early June.



“Sneaker Blues”

Kondo, a native of Yokohama City, has been in the entertainment industry for four decades. In 1980, he made his debut with the single “Sneaker Blues,” which climbed to the top of the Oricon weekly chart that December.

The singer married in 1994. He and his wife have one child.

“I am very sorry for betraying my family, concerned parties and the fans who support me,” Kondo said in a separate letter. “I also would like to apologize for any inconvenience caused to [the woman in question]. I talked with my family, apologized [to them], and got them to understand [the situation].”

He added, “I will reconsider my life and devote myself to restoring the trust of everyone.”