Man, 59, accused of threatening ex-Takarazuka actress

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested a 59-year-old old man for allegedly threatening Sarasa Tomi, a former performer in the Takarazuka Review troupe, reports Nikkan Sports (Sept. 4).

At around 1 a.m. on September 3, Kentaro Hogan, of no known occupation, allegedly sent threatening messages to Tomi via the smartphone application Line.

“If you don’t date me, your child could be harmed,” he reportedly wrote. “Your life could also be in danger.”

Hogan, who was arrested on the same day, admits to the allegations, according to the Shibuya Police Station.

According to police, Hogan, a resident of Minato Ward, got to know Tomi through a members-only social club last December. The suspect later began writing messages to her in which he sought to associate with her.

Tomi retired from the Takarazuka Review in 2015. After getting married, she gave birth to child. She is now employed as an actress.