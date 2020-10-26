Maisa Tsuno of Akai Ko-en dies in apparent suicide

TOKYO (TR) – Maisa Tsuno, guitarist and songwriter for the rock band Akai Ko-en, died last week in an apparent suicide, police and the group’s agency have revealed, reports NHK (Oct. 19).

At around 9:00 a.m. on October 18, Tsuno, 29, was found collapsed inside her residence in Suginami Ward. She was later confirmed dead at a hospital.

Based on evidence at the scene, police believe that Tsuno took her life.

“Both the band’s members and staff are in a state of disbelief in accepting the reality of this sudden and sad news,” a message on the band’s site said.

Akai Ko-en formed in 2010. Three years later, their debut album “Koen Debut” reached 27th on the Oricon album chart.

Also in 2013, Tsuno wrote the single “Joy!!” for the boy band SMAP. “I don’t usually listen to music so much, but I want to increase the number of people who think [my music] is interesting,” she said later that year. “To do that, I have to make the best songs.”

She later provided songs to all-girl act Morning Musume and solo artist Yuki, the former vocalist for Judy and Mary.

Two new Akai Ko-en singles will be featured on the Fuji TV drama “Toki

wo Kakeru Band” on November 25.