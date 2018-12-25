Flashback: Death of Ai Iijima

TOKYO (TR) – It was 10 years ago that celebrity Ai Iijima, 36, was found dead in her residence in Shibuya Ward, reports Fuji News Network (Dec. 24) in a flashback.

At around 3:30 p.m. on December 24, 2008, a female acquaintance of Iijima’s entered the residence, located on the 21st floor of a building in the Sakuragaokacho area, and found her lying face-down inside.

Police initially treated the case as a suicide. However, police later said that the results of an examination showed that the died due to pneumonia.

Prior to the discovery, the acquaintance contacted the manager of the building after being unable to contact Iijima over an extended period.

Iijima garnered popularity as a television commentator after a career as an actress in the adult video (AV) industry and stints as a bar hostess and person who engaged in relationships known as enjo kosai, or compensated dating.

In 2000, Iijima penned the semi-autobiographical novel “Platonic Sex,” which tells the story of a girl who runs away from home to become an AV actress. The book sold more than 1.7 million copies. She retired from show business in 2007.