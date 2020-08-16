Actress Fumika Baba tests positive for coronavirus

TOKYO (TR) – Fumika Baba, a popular actress and model, has tested positive for the novel coronavirus, her agency said on August 14.

In a statement, the agency said that Baba tested positive for the coronavirus, which causes the disease COVID-19, on August 13.

The day before, Baba began suffering from a fever. Though her temperature dropped back to normal the following day, she later visited a medical institution and underwent a polymerase chain reaction test, which gave the positive result.

Baba is currently recovering at home. A staff member for the agency who came into contact with Baba was also tested but the result was negative.

“We sincerely apologize to all of her fans and those involved in her work for causing a great deal of inconvenience and anxiety,” the agency said. “Through the guidance of the medical institution and other agencies, we will continue to thoroughly monitor the physical condition of [Baba] and prioritize infection prevention.”

Baba made her film debut in 2014 in “Puzzle.” The following year, she appeared in two films in the “Kamen Rider” series.