Shizuoka: Teacher at Christian middle school accused in sexual assault of girl

SHIZUOKA (TR) – Shizuoka Prefectural Police have arrested a male teacher at a Christian middle school in Hamamatsu City over the alleged sexual assault of a girl last year, reports Nippon News Network (Apr. 8).

In February, Keisuke Nakamura, a 29-year-old teacher at Seirei Christopher Middle School, allegedly engaged in acts deemed obscene with the girl while knowing she was under the age of 18.

Police did not revealed whether Nakamura, who has been accused of violating a prefectural ordinance, admits to the allegations.

In February, the girl told someone close to her about the incident. That person then contacted police.

Seirei Christopher Middle School is a part of the Seirei Gakuen Educational Organization, which also includes a high school, university and welfare center. According to its web site, all of the schools in the organization adhere to Christian values.

“It is truly inexcusable,” a representative of the school was quoted. “Since we know nothing more than the announcement [by the police], we would like refrain from commenting.”