YouTuber sent to prosecutors for Shibuya ‘Scramble’ sleeping stunt

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police last week referred seven persons, including a social media star, to prosecutors after footage uploaded to the internet showed some of them blocking pedestrian traffic during a stunt in Shibuya Ward, reports the Sankei Shimbun (May 13).

On May 13, the Shibuya Police Station sent the six men and one woman, aged in their 20s and 30s, to prosecutors for violating the Road Traffic Act regarding prohibited acts. All of the participants admit to the allegations. “I wanted to make an interesting video that would draw people’s attention,” one of the persons said.

In the footage, posted on the YouTube and Twitter accounts of @joeANDdream on March 28, four persons carry a bed with a man atop to the center of the famous “Scramble Crossing” in front of JR Shibuya Station.

In the intersection, which can have up to 3,000 pedestrians move across in both directions per green light, the man pretends to sleep with a blanket covering him. Onlookers then begin filming him as he simulates taking a nap.

Before the light changes back to red, the four pick the bed back up and hurry for the sidewalk. However, before the foursome reaches the edge of the pavement, one of them stumbles, sending the man tumbling. The five then scramble to their feet and pull the mattress and blanket to the curb.

Six of the persons cited in the case are acquaintances of the social media star. The video was shot by a man and woman in their 30s. It was later deleted from YouTube.