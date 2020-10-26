YouTuber in hot water over ‘Scramble Crossing’ blanket stunt

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have referred three persons, including a popular figure on YouTube, to prosecutors for blocking a popular intersection during a stunt in Shibuya Ward earlier this year, reports the Sankei Shimbun (Oct. 26).

On Monday, the Shibuya Police Station sent Shota Hamada, 29, to prosecutors for violating the Road Traffic Act.

At around 4:15 p.m. on July 2, Hamada and another person carried a blanket with the third person inside to the center of the famous “Scramble Crossing” in front of JR Shibuya Station.

In footage posted on Twitter, the two with the blanket spin in circles amid the pedestrians with the third person inside.

“I didn’t think it was a crime,” Hamada was quoted.

Hamada has had legal problems over filming in the past. In August, he was prosecuted for theft for allegedly eating a fish inside a supermarket in Okazaki City, Aichi Prefecture before paying for it.

Earlier this month, police in Osaka Prefecture arrested Hamada for attempting to return a fake t-shirt and other goods to a store. After being accused of obstruction of business, he was released.