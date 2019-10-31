YouTuber accused of robbing female fan in Sendai

MIYAGI (TR) – Miyagi Prefectural Police on Wednesday arrested a popular male YouTuber over the alleged robbery of a female fan in Sendai City earlier this year, reports the Sankei Shimbun (Oct. 31).

On the afternoon of May 22, Masato Saita allegedly wrapped the mouth, arms and legs of the woman, a 19-year-old part-time employee, with tape at a lodging facility in Aoba Ward.

“There’s more to come than my scary eyes,” he then threatened before robbing her of 4,600 yen in cash and her smartphone.

“I was not violent, I did not take any case and I did not make threats,” Saita was quoted by the Sendai-Chuo Police Station in denying the allegations.

On YouTube, Saita, who goes by the moniker Saita-kun, has more than 100,000 followers on his channel. His videos include interviews with employees at kyabakura (hostess) establishments.

After he took the case and smartphone, Saita fled the scene. After the woman, a resident of Tsuruoka City, Yamagata Prefecture, freed herself, she contacted police.