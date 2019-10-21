Youths suspected in Jingumae assault that left man seriously hurt

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested three youths who are suspected in multiple assaults in Shibuya Ward over the past three months, reports TV Asahi (Oct. 17).

On August 27, the three suspects, aged 16 and 17, allegedly attacked a male executive on a road in the Jingumae area and stole a change purse containing 1,300 yen.

The man was left with serious injuries that required one month to heal, police said.

“I did it for money,” one of the youths was quoted.

In carrying out the crime, the youths, all high school students living in Ota Ward, approached the man from behind. They then attacked him with a plastic bottle.

Officers apprehended the suspects for attempting to rob a 70-year-old man not far away about two hours later.

Police are investigating whether the youths were behind several similar incidents that took place in the ward since July.