Yoshiko Mita’s son handed suspended prison term for use of stimulant drugs

TOKYO (TR) – The Tokyo District Court on Thursday handed the youngest son of actress Yoshiko Mita a suspended prison term for the use of stimulant drugs, reports Sankei Sports (Dec. 14).

On Thursday, the court handed Yuya Takahashi, a 39-year-old former actor, a 30-month prison term, suspended for five years.

“If you do not use stimulant drugs one day, you can then move on to the next day, stacking the days one by one,” the judge said. Please think about making an environment to do just that.” In response, Takahashi said, “Yes.”

In the early morning hours of September 11, Takahashi got into a dispute at a restaurant in Shibuya Ward. Police responding to a call by a staff member observed the defendant behaving suspiciously.

The results of a subsequent analysis of his urine gave a positive result for kakuseizai, or stimulant drugs. Upon his arrest, he admitted to the allegations, police said at the time.

After his arrest, Mita, 77, issued an apology, saying that her son suffers from schizophrenia and has been seeing a psychiatrist. “But, with this latest incident, I must say that I am really disappointed,” she said in the statement.

The arrest was Takahashi’s fourth. Between 1998 and 2007, police arrested Takahashi three times on drug-related charges.