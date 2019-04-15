Yokohama massage parlor provided sex in violation of law

KANAGAWA (TR) – Kanagawa Prefectural Police have busted a massage parlor in Konan Ward, Yokohama that unlawfully provided sexual services, reports TV Asahi (Apr. 13).

According to police, Reiho Kawanishi, the 54-year-old manager, employed masseuses to provide sexual services from an apartment that housed the parlor. Such a location is a violation of the Law Regulating Adult Entertainment Business.

Police have also arrested a Chinese masseuse for alleged immigration violations. Both suspect deny the allegations, police said.

In January, a cyber patrol division of the police learned that the parlor was providing honban, or full sex, to male customers, which is a violation of the Anti-Prostitution Law. However, police did not apply prostitution charges to the suspects.