Yokohama chiropractor accused of molesting patient

KANAGAWA (TR) – Kanagawa Prefectural Police have arrested a chiropractor over the alleged molestation of a female patient at his clinic in Yokohama City, reports Fuji News Network (July 24).

On July 2, Shuichi Miyazaki, the director of Karada Rehabilitation, located in Isogo Ward, allegedly fondled the body of the woman, 53, during a treatment.

Police have accused Miyazaki of performing acts deemed obscene.

“I complied with [her] request and gave a massage,” Miyazaki was quoted by police in denying the allegations.