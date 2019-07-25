 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Yokohama chiropractor accused of molesting patient

By Tokyo Reporter Staff on July 25, 2019

KANAGAWA (TR) – Kanagawa Prefectural Police have arrested a chiropractor over the alleged molestation of a female patient at his clinic in Yokohama City, reports Fuji News Network (July 24).

On July 2, Shuichi Miyazaki, the director of Karada Rehabilitation, located in Isogo Ward, allegedly fondled the body of the woman, 53, during a treatment.

Police have accused Miyazaki of performing acts deemed obscene.

“I complied with [her] request and gave a massage,” Miyazaki was quoted by police in denying the allegations.

Published in Crime, Japan, News and Yokohama

Tokyo Reporter Staff
Tokyo Reporter Staff

The editorial team at The Tokyo Reporter brings the site's readership the latest news from the under side of Japan.

More from CrimeMore posts in Crime »