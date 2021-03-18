Yamanashi: Police officer not prosecuted over alleged molestation of girl

YAMANASHI (TR) – Prosecutors have announced the non-prosecution of a police officer over the alleged molestation of a girl in Uenohara City after she reported a theft, reports NHK (Feb. 24).

Last November, Yuki Watanabe, of the Uenohara Police Station, allegedly fondled the body of the girl, aged in her teens, through her clothes at her residence.

Upon his arrest on suspicion of indecent assault last month, the suspect admitted to the allegations. “I wanted to get along with her,” the suspect was quoted by police.

On Wednesday, prosecutors with the Kofu District Public Prosecutor’s office announced the non-prosecution of Watanabe. No reason for the non-prosecution was given.

The incident took place after the girl reported a theft. “Let me check the site again,” Watanabe reportedly said by telephone in asking to visit her the next day.