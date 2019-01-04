 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Yamanashi: Man found beaten in vehicle later dies

By Tokyo Reporter Staff on January 4, 2019

YAMANASHI (TR) – Yamanashi Prefectural Police have launched an investigation after a 39-year-old man who was found beaten inside his vehicle in Minami-Alps City later died, reports the Sankei Shimbun (Jan. 2).

At around 7:30 a.m. on December 30, a relative of Katsuhiro Hosoda, a company employee, found him unconscious with wounds to the head in the back seat of a vehicle parked on a road in the Yuzawa area.

After being rushed to a hospital, Hosoda died the following evening, according to police.

Minami-Alps City
Katsuhiro Hosoda was found unconscious in a vehicle parked on a road in Minami-Alps City on December 30 (Twitter)

Hosoda lives in the area. At around 7:00 p.m. the day before, he was seen unharmed, police said.

Police are investigating the case on suspicion of manslaughter.

Published in Crime, Japan and News

Tokyo Reporter Staff
Tokyo Reporter Staff

The editorial team at The Tokyo Reporter brings the site's readership the latest news from the under side of Japan.

More from CrimeMore posts in Crime »