Yamanashi: Man found beaten in vehicle later dies

YAMANASHI (TR) – Yamanashi Prefectural Police have launched an investigation after a 39-year-old man who was found beaten inside his vehicle in Minami-Alps City later died, reports the Sankei Shimbun (Jan. 2).

At around 7:30 a.m. on December 30, a relative of Katsuhiro Hosoda, a company employee, found him unconscious with wounds to the head in the back seat of a vehicle parked on a road in the Yuzawa area.

After being rushed to a hospital, Hosoda died the following evening, according to police.

Hosoda lives in the area. At around 7:00 p.m. the day before, he was seen unharmed, police said.

Police are investigating the case on suspicion of manslaughter.