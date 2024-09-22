Yamanashi man, 80, accused in death of female housemate

YAMANASHI (TR) – Yamanashi Prefectural Police have arrested an 80-year-old man over the alleged assault of his female housemate who later died.

On September 14, Hiroshi Yamaoka allegedly punched Toyomi Iwai in the face and stomach at the residence they shared in Koshu City.

She was later confirmed dead, police said, according to Nippon News Network (Sep. 17).

Upon his arrest on suspicion of inflicting injury resulting in death, Yamaoka said, “I held her neck with my hands,”

On September 16, police checking on the safety of Iwai found her dead in the living room on the first floor of the home.

The results of an autopsy revealed that the cause of death was asphyxiation due to pressure on the neck, police said.

Police are continuing their investigation with the possibility of changing the charges to murder.