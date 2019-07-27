Yamanashi: Man, 72, accused of fatally assaulting wife

YAMANASHI (TR) – Police have arrested a 72-year-old man over the fatal assault of his wife at their residence in Kofu City, reports NHK (July 27).

Between around 8:00 a.m. in July 25 and 2:00 p.m. the following day, Norio To allegedly killed his wife, 57-year-old Nobuko, at their residence, located in the town of Hirasemachi.

According to police, Nobuko suffered at least one gash to the neck and a blow to the head delivered by a blunt object. A knife was found near the scene.

At around 2:00 p.m. on July 26, the son of Nobuko found her collapsed inside the residence. She was later confirmed dead at the scene.

To surrendered at the Tachikawa Police Station in Tokyo about three hours later. “I did it myself,” the suspect reportedly said in confessing to the crime. He was later transferred to Yamanashi Prefectural Police and accused of murder.

In January, Noboko consulted with police about repeated domestic violence administered by To. Two months later, the suspect also consulted with police about a problem withy his wife.

However, Nobuko told police that their involvement “is not necessary” in April.