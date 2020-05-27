Yamanashi: Man, 52, lived with corpse of mother

YAMANASHI (TR) – Yamanashi Prefectural Police have arrested a 52-year-old man after the corpse of his mother was found inside their residence in Yamanashi City, reports NHK (May 25).

At around 10:40 a.m. on Sunday, Shinichi Harafuji, of no known occupation, telephoned emergency services. “My mother is not breathing,” he reportedly said.

Police and emergency personnel arriving at the residence, located in the Shimoishimori area, found the body of his mother, 88-year-old Mitsuyo, atop a futon inside a room. The body showed no signs of external wounds.

Harafuji shared the residence with his mother. Upon his arrest on suspicion of abandoning a corpse later that day, the suspect admitted to the allegations. “After my mother died on May 18, I didn’t know what to do,” the suspect was quoted by the Kusakabe Police Station.

In addition to using the results of an autopsy to confirm the cause of death, police will seek a motive for the crime.