Yamanashi civic employee admits to molesting school girl inside Inokashira Line

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested a civic employee in Yamanashi Prefecture over the alleged molestation of a high school girl inside a train on Sunday, reports the Sankei Shimbun (Feb. 16).

At around 8:30 p.m., Keisuke Hisajima, 31, allegedly touched the lower body of the girl, 18, inside a carriage of the Keio Inokashira Line as the train traveled between Shibuya and Shimokitazawa stations.

Upon his arrest on suspicion of violating a metropolitan public nuisance ordinance, Hisajima admitted to the allegations. “Since she was my type, I could not exhibit self-control,” the suspect told the Kitazawa Police Station.

Hisajima is staff member for Uenohara City, Yamanashi. He had come to Tokyo to go shopping, police said.

After the incident, the girl grabbed the suspect and handed him over the station personnel at Shimokitazawa Station.