Yamanashi: 43 kilograms of stimulant drugs seized

YAMANASHI (TR) – Police last month revealed that investigators seized about 45 kilograms of stimulant drugs in Fujiyoshida City last month, reports NHK (June 28).

According to investigative sources, officers working off information from customs officials seized the kakuseizai, or stimulant drugs, from a warehouse in June.

Police also arrested three foreigners, including Iranian and Mexican nationals for violating the Stimulants Control Law. All three deny the allegations.

The contraband — valued at roughly 2.58 billion yen — arrived via a freighter from Hong Kong at the Port of Tokyo the month before.

After the drugs were found concealed inside metal parts aboard the freighter by customs officials, law enforcement allowed the contraband to enter the country as a part of an investigation.

Police believe that the suspects are a part of an international smuggling ring.

According to the Ministry of Finance, law enforcement in Japan has seized 1,156 kilograms of stimulant drugs over the past year.