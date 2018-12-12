 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Yamaguchi: Woman, 64, uses electrical cord to fatally strangle mother

By Tokyo Reporter Staff on December 12, 2018

YAMAGUCHI (TR) – Yamaguchi Prefectural Police have arrested a 64-year-old woman for killing her mother at their residence in Kudamatsu City, reports the Asahi Shimbun (Dec. 11).

On Monday, Miyuki Iesako, of no known occupation, used an electrical cord to fatally strangler her mother, 84-year-old Mineko Morimoto, at the residence, located in the town of Mizuho, according the Kudamatsu Police Station.

Iesako, who has been accused of murder, admits to the allegations, police said.

in Kudamatsu City
A woman, 64, strangled her mother to death at the residence they share in Kudamatsu City on Monday (Twitter)

Iesako shares the residence with her mother. At around 7:00 p.m., the suspect’s daughter, aged in her 30s, visited the residence and found Morimoto collapsed at the entrance. She then tipped off emergency services.

Published in Crime, Japan and News

Tokyo Reporter Staff
Tokyo Reporter Staff

The editorial team at The Tokyo Reporter brings the site's readership the latest news from the under side of Japan.

More from CrimeMore posts in Crime »