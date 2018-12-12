Yamaguchi: Woman, 64, uses electrical cord to fatally strangle mother

YAMAGUCHI (TR) – Yamaguchi Prefectural Police have arrested a 64-year-old woman for killing her mother at their residence in Kudamatsu City, reports the Asahi Shimbun (Dec. 11).

On Monday, Miyuki Iesako, of no known occupation, used an electrical cord to fatally strangler her mother, 84-year-old Mineko Morimoto, at the residence, located in the town of Mizuho, according the Kudamatsu Police Station.

Iesako, who has been accused of murder, admits to the allegations, police said.

Iesako shares the residence with her mother. At around 7:00 p.m., the suspect’s daughter, aged in her 30s, visited the residence and found Morimoto collapsed at the entrance. She then tipped off emergency services.