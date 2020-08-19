Yamaguchi police: Man suspected in shooting of yakuza is member of rival gang

YAMAGUCHI (TR) – A man suspected in the shooting of a yakuza in Iwakuni City over the weekend is a member of a rival gang, police said, reports Yamaguchi Broadcasting (Aug. 18).

According to police, the suspect is Takahiro Ueda, a 33-year-old member of the Takenaka-gumi, an affiliate gang of the Yamaguchi-gumi.

On Monday morning, Ueda arrived at the Iwakuni Police Station. He was carrying the gun inside a bag.

Ueda then said that he was surrendering over the shooting of Junichi Maehara, a 52-year-old executive member of the Kimura-kai, an affiliate gang of the Kobe Yamaguchi-gumi.

At around 9:20 p.m. on August 15, an unknown gunman shot Maehara, in the left arm and right buttocks on a street near his residence.

Maehara was conscious upon being transported to a hospital, police

said previously.

Police arrested Ueda who arrived at the station on suspicion of violating the Swords and Firearms Control Law. The suspect was sent to prosecutors on Tuesday.

Police are continuing the investigation on suspicion of attempted murder. The incident is believed to be related to the ongoing dispute between Yamaguchi-gumi and Kobe Yamaguchi-gumi.