 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Yamaguchi: Man, 81, fatally slashes neck of wife

By Tokyo Reporter Staff on April 5, 2019

YAMAGUCHI (TR) – Yamaguchi Prefectural Police have arrested an 81-year-old man over the alleged fatal stabbing of his wife at their residence in Iwakuni City, reports TV Asahi (Apr. 4).

On Wednesday night, Yashi Uwabe allegedly used a knife to slash the neck of his wife, 76-year-old Akiko, in the kitchen, police said.

Officers arriving at the residence found Akiko lying face-up on the floor. She was later confirmed dead.

Iwakuni City
A man fatally slashed the neck of his wife in Iwakuni City on Wednesday (Twitter)

After the incident, Uwabe contacted a neighbor. “My wife is dead,” he reportedly said. He then asked that they alert police.

Police have accused Uwabe of attempted murder. However, they are investigating whether to change the charges to murder.

Published in Crime, Japan and News

Tokyo Reporter Staff
Tokyo Reporter Staff

The editorial team at The Tokyo Reporter brings the site's readership the latest news from the under side of Japan.

More from CrimeMore posts in Crime »