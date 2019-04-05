Yamaguchi: Man, 81, fatally slashes neck of wife

YAMAGUCHI (TR) – Yamaguchi Prefectural Police have arrested an 81-year-old man over the alleged fatal stabbing of his wife at their residence in Iwakuni City, reports TV Asahi (Apr. 4).

On Wednesday night, Yashi Uwabe allegedly used a knife to slash the neck of his wife, 76-year-old Akiko, in the kitchen, police said.

Officers arriving at the residence found Akiko lying face-up on the floor. She was later confirmed dead.

After the incident, Uwabe contacted a neighbor. “My wife is dead,” he reportedly said. He then asked that they alert police.

Police have accused Uwabe of attempted murder. However, they are investigating whether to change the charges to murder.