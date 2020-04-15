Yamaguchi: Man, 40, nabbed after corpse of mother found

YAMAGUCHI (TR) – Yamaguchi Prefectural Police arrested a 40-year-old man after the discovery of the corpse his mother at their residence in Shimonoseki City on Tuesday, reports Kyodo News (Apr. 15).

On Monday, police accused Katsuki Mizuno, of no known occupation, of abandoning the corpse of his mother, 66-year-old Aiko, inside their residence, located in the Hosoe area.

Upon his arrest, Mizuno admitted to the allegations, the Shimonoseki Police Station said.

The suspect shared the residence with his mother. At around 12:15 p.m. that same day, a staff member at a public health center reported to police that they were not able to contact Aiko.

Officers arriving at the residence found her corpse in the living room.

The results of an autopsy will be used to determine the cause of death. However, since an examination of Aiko’s body revealed injuries to the head, police suspect she was murdered.