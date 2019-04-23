Yamaguchi: Corpses of elderly couple found after apparent murder-suicide

YAMAGUCHI (TR) – Yamaguchi Prefectural Police are investigating what is believed to have been a murder-suicide after the discovery of the corpses of an elderly man and his wife at their residence in Shunan City, reports TBS News (Apr. 22).

At just past 10:00 p.m. on Sunday, officers working off a tip found the bodies of Teruo Takeichi, 74, and his wife, 69-year-old Toshie, inside the residence.

According to police, the body of Teruo had stab wounds to the neck, which was also wrapped in a cord. Toshie’s body had several stab wounds to the abdomen.

Officers entered the residence after a relative contacted police to indicate that both persons had dropped out of contact for an extended period.

The bodies were in the living room and kitchen. A knife with a 20-centimeter-long blade was found near Teruo, police said.

Police did not reveal why it is suspected that the case was the result of a murder-suicide but the front door was locked and the interior showed no signs of having been ransacked at the time of the discovery.