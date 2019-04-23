 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Yamaguchi: Corpses of elderly couple found after apparent murder-suicide

By Tokyo Reporter Staff on April 23, 2019

YAMAGUCHI (TR) – Yamaguchi Prefectural Police are investigating what is believed to have been a murder-suicide after the discovery of the corpses of an elderly man and his wife at their residence in Shunan City, reports TBS News (Apr. 22).

At just past 10:00 p.m. on Sunday, officers working off a tip found the bodies of Teruo Takeichi, 74, and his wife, 69-year-old Toshie, inside the residence.

According to police, the body of Teruo had stab wounds to the neck, which was also wrapped in a cord. Toshie’s body had several stab wounds to the abdomen.

Officers entered the residence after a relative contacted police to indicate that both persons had dropped out of contact for an extended period.

The bodies were in the living room and kitchen. A knife with a 20-centimeter-long blade was found near Teruo, police said.

Police did not reveal why it is suspected that the case was the result of a murder-suicide but the front door was locked and the interior showed no signs of having been ransacked at the time of the discovery.

Published in Crime, Japan and News

Tokyo Reporter Staff
Tokyo Reporter Staff

The editorial team at The Tokyo Reporter brings the site's readership the latest news from the under side of Japan.

More from CrimeMore posts in Crime »