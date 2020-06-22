 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Yakuza who thought he ‘was out’ pulled back in construction venture

By Tokyo Reporter Staff on June 22, 2020

TOKYO (TR) – “Just when I thought I was out, they pull me back in!” — Michael Corleone, “The Godfather: Part III.”

For Masatoshi Nagaoka, a 59-year-old upper-level member the Yamaguchi-gumi, he has a similar tale to tell.

Tokyo Metropolitan Police last week arrested Nagaoka for concealing his membership with the gang while starting a construction company in 2017.

Masatoshi Nagaoka (Twitter)

“I was already out of the yakuza, so I thought my applying was legitimate,” said Nagaoka, who was accused of violating the Construction Business Act.

According to the Setagaya Police Station, Nagaoka was behind the company. However, he is believed to have paid a 76-year-old man for the use of his name in registering the company.

