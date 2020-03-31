 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Yakuza under investigation for drug trafficking also accused of possessing gun

By Tokyo Reporter Staff on March 31, 2020

TOKYO (TR) – A member of a criminal syndicate in custody over the alleged possession of stimulant drugs has been re-arrested for possession of a gun, police said, reports Fuji News Network (Mar. 31).

In February, police found the gun and six rounds of ammunition buried at the residence of Kazuo Endo, a 56-year-old upper-level member of a gang connected to the Sumiyoshi-kai, in Bando City, Ibaraki Prefecture.

Upon his arrest on suspicion of violating the Swords and Firearms Control Law, Endo admitted to the allegations, Tokyo Metropolitan Police said.

Earlier that month, police found 5.3 grams of kakuseizai, or stimulant drugs, at the same residence.

The drugs were packed in five plastic bags with zippers. Police also found at least one syringe in the residence.

The results of an analysis of the urine of Endo gave a positive result for stimulant drugs, police said previously.

Police suspected that Endo was a part of a drug trafficking ring. The gun was found during that investigation.

