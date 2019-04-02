 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Yakuza faces extortion charges after extradition from Philippines

By Tokyo Reporter Staff on April 2, 2019

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested an organized crime member who fled to the Philippines shortly after the alleged extortion of a right-wing member seven years ago, reports TV Asahi (Apr. 2).

In 2012, Yoshihiro Sakamoto, a 47-year-old member of the Yamaguchi-gumi, allegedly threatened the upper-level member of the Nihon Seinensha at a kissaten coffee shop in Tachikawa City.

According to police, Sakamoto allegedly beat the head of the victim over a 26-hour period while demanding a payment of 10 million yen.

Yoshihiro Sakamoto
Yoshihiro Sakamoto (Twitter)

The suspect denies the allegations, police said.

After the incident, Sakamoto fled Japan for the Philippines. Last August, local police apprehended him. On March 29, the suspect was extradited to Japan.

