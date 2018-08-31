 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Yakuza threatens Shibuya restaurant manager over denied entry

By Tokyo Reporter Staff on August 31, 2018

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested an organized crime member who allegedly threatened the manager of a restaurant in Shibuya Ward after he denied the suspect access, reports TBS News (Aug. 30).

On July 26, Noriyoshi Suguro, a 50-year-old manager of the Sumiyoshi-kai, allegedly threatened the manager of the restaurant, aged in his 30s, after being barred from entering.

“Do you have the support of the police?” Suguro reportedly questioned. “This restaurant exists through our permission, and that means coming to me.”

In June, the manager also denied access to gang members, according to police.

Noriyoshi Suguro
Noriyoshi Suguro of the Sumiyoshi-kai (Twitter)

Suguro denies the allegations. “I only came to hear why gang members are not allowed inside,” the suspect was quoted by police in referring to his latest visit. “I didn’t make a threat.”

Police suspect that the Sumiyoshi-kai is active in the collection of mikajimeryo — or “protection money” — from businesses in the area.

