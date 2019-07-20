 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Yakuza suspected of recruiting for fraud ring

By Tokyo Reporter Staff on July 20, 2019

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested a 39-year-old member of a criminal syndicate who is suspected of recruiting persons for a fraud ring, reports TV Asahi (July 19).

Last November, Ryota Kojima, a 39-year-old member of the Inagawa-kai, is alleged to have worked with the ring in defrauding a 73-year-old woman living in the capital out of 1.5 million yen in cash.

In carrying out the scam, Kojima supplied the ring with a boy, then 17, who posed as the son of the woman in collecting the cash.

Ryota Kojima
Ryota Kojima (Twitter)

Kojima, who has been accused of fraud, denies the allegations. “I do not recall [the matter],” the suspect was quoted by police. One other person has been arrested in the case.

Kojima is believed to have supplied a similar service to the ring in an additional 10 cases in which the damage totaled around 20 million yen.

Published in Crime, Japan, News, Tokyo and Yakuza

Tokyo Reporter Staff
Tokyo Reporter Staff

The editorial team at The Tokyo Reporter brings the site's readership the latest news from the under side of Japan.

More from CrimeMore posts in Crime »