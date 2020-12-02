Yakuza suspected of extorting street touts in Kabukicho

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested a member of a criminal syndicate over the alleged extortion of street touts in the Kabukicho red-light district, reports Fuji News Network (Dec. 2).

In October of last year, Soichiro Yano, a 55-year-old member of the Kyokuto-kai, allegedly collected 300,000 yen in payments for what was termed yojimbo-dai, or bodyguard fees.

The two street touts were also arrested.

Since October of last year, an ordinance has prohibited bars, restaurants and other shops in the capital from paying mikajimeryo — or “protection money” — to members of criminal syndicates.

Police are continuing to enforce the ordinance. The arrests of the touts are the third such case since it went into effect.