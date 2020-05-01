 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Yakuza suspected in more than ¥1 billion in burglaries

By Tokyo Reporter Staff on May 1, 2020

AICHI (TR) – Aichi Prefectural Police have arrested a member of a criminal syndicate who is suspected of carrying out burglaries in which the value of lost property exceeded 1 billion yen, reports Tokai Television (Apr. 30).

Last November, Masaki Nagayoshi, a 39-year-old member of the Kizuna-kai, and two accomplices allegedly burglarized a residence in Tokai City out of around 160 million yen in valuables.

According to police, the trio gained access to the residence by wrenching open a second-floor window while the 5 occupants, including a 77-year-old man, were asleep.

Masaki Nagayoshi of the Kizuna-kai (Twitter)

Police did not reveal whether the suspects admit to the allegations.

Since January of last year, the ring is believed to have been behind a total of 24 capers in which the value of lost property totaled 1.11 billion yen.

