Yakuza received kickbacks for labor dispatched to construction sites

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested an organized crime member who is suspects of running a business that unlawfully dispatched workers to construction sites across the capital, reports Kyodo News (Oct. 10).

Between October 4 and December 12 of last year, Mitsunobu Hiroo, a 69-year-old upper-level member of a gang affiliated with the Kyokuto-kai, and three other gang members allegedly dispatched workers to a water purification construction project in Higashi Murayama City without authorization under the Employment Security Law.

Hiroo admits to the allegations, police said. Two other persons have been arrested in the case.

Hiroo based the operation out of five residences in Shinjuku Ward. Between January, 2017 and this past March, the business collected 60 million yen in kickbacks on accumulated wages of 130 million yen for dispatched workers. At least one of the workers was homeless, police said.

The arrest is the second for Hiroo in recent weeks. On October 10, police accused him and five other male and female suspects of unlawfully dispatching workers for maintenance work for a passageway at JR Shin-Koiwa Station in Katsushika Ward.