Yakuza not prosecuted over alleged extortion of massage parlor

TOKYO (TR) – Prosecutors have announced the non-prosecution of an organized crime member over the alleged extortion of a massage parlor in Kashiwa City, Chiba Prefecture, reports TV Asahi (Sept. 27).

On around 30 occasions between March, 2016 and this month, Kunio Masuda, a 51-year-old member of the Mabashi-ikka, an affiliate gang of the Sumiyoshi-kai, allegedly collected 840,000 yen in payments known as mikajimeryo, or “protection money,” from the male manager of the parlor.

According to the Honjo Police Station, Masuda threatened the manager, saying, “For this area, the rate is 50,000 yen per month. Of course, you can decline, but you know what will happen then.” When the manager declined to pay, the suspect then lowered the amount to 30,000 yen, police said.

On Tuesday, prosecutors from the Tokyo District Public Prosecutor’s Office announced the non-prosecution of Masuda. No reason for the non-prosecution was given.

Upon his arrest, Masuda partially denied the allegations. “I collected the money, but I did not speak in harsh tones,” the suspect was quoted.