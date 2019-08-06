 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Yakuza not prosecuted for concealing gang affiliation to collect welfare

By Tokyo Reporter Staff on August 6, 2019

TOKYO (TR) – Prosecutors have announced the non-prosecution of a member of a criminal syndicate who allegedly concealed his gang affiliation in order to collect welfare, reports TBS News (July 9).

Between November, 2017 and this past April, Kazuhiko Shimizu, a 51-year-old member of a gang affiliated with the Sumiyoshi-kai, allegedly collected 3.56 million yen in welfare payments from the Ome City government office by not disclosing his connection to the gang.

“I collected the welfare, but I am not a member of a boryokudan,” Shimuzu was quoted by the police in using the word for criminal syndicate upon his arrest.

Kazuhiko Shimizu
Kazuhiko Shimizu (Twitter)

On Tuesday, prosecutors with the Tokyo District Public Prosecutor’s Office announced the non-prosecution of Shimizu. No reason for the non-prosecution was given.

In May, police arrested Shimizu for violating the Stimulants Control Law. During that investigation, police learned that the suspect was collecting welfare.

Published in Crime, Japan, News and Yakuza

Tokyo Reporter Staff
Tokyo Reporter Staff

The editorial team at The Tokyo Reporter brings the site's readership the latest news from the under side of Japan.

