Yakuza not prosecuted for concealing gang affiliation to collect welfare

TOKYO (TR) – Prosecutors have announced the non-prosecution of a member of a criminal syndicate who allegedly concealed his gang affiliation in order to collect welfare, reports TBS News (July 9).

Between November, 2017 and this past April, Kazuhiko Shimizu, a 51-year-old member of a gang affiliated with the Sumiyoshi-kai, allegedly collected 3.56 million yen in welfare payments from the Ome City government office by not disclosing his connection to the gang.

“I collected the welfare, but I am not a member of a boryokudan,” Shimuzu was quoted by the police in using the word for criminal syndicate upon his arrest.

On Tuesday, prosecutors with the Tokyo District Public Prosecutor’s Office announced the non-prosecution of Shimizu. No reason for the non-prosecution was given.

In May, police arrested Shimizu for violating the Stimulants Control Law. During that investigation, police learned that the suspect was collecting welfare.