Yakuza not prosecuted for allegedly concealing affiliation to get bank loan

By Tokyo Reporter Staff on June 4, 2019

TOKYO (TR) – Prosecutors have announced the non-prosecution of a member of a criminal syndicate for allegedly concealing his affiliation in receiving a loan from a bank, reports Nippon News Network (June 4).

In June, 2012, Tsutomu Takamura, a 44-year-old upper-level member of the Inagawa-kai, allegedly obtained a loan of 10 million yen from a bank in Kawasaki City, Kanagawa Prefecture.

In not disclosing his gang affiliation, Takamura was in violation of the bank’s internal policies. During questioning, the suspect admitted to the allegations, police said upon his arrest last month.

Tsutomu Takamura is a yakuza
Tsutomu Takamura of the Inagawa-kai (Twitter)

On Monday, prosecutions with the Tokyo District Public Prosecutor’s Office announced the non-prosecution of Takamura. No reason for the non-prosecution was given.

At the time he obtained the loan, Takamura told the bank that the funds were to be used to cover operating expenses for a karate dojo (training hall).

