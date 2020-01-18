Yakuza nabbed over truck-ramming incident at rival gang’s office

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested a member of a criminal syndicate over the ramming of a dump truck into the office of a rival gang in Adachi Ward early Friday, reports TBS News (Jan. 17).

At around 3:45 a.m., Tetsuya Yamamoto, a 59-year-old member of the Matsuba-kai, allegedly drove the truck, loaded with gravel, backwards into the entrance of the office, located in the Hitotsuya area.

Police arriving at the scene found the truck abandoned with its bed tipped up and the gravel in a large mound in the street out front.

The impact into the structure heavily damaged the front door and a brick wall, police said previously.

Later, Yamamoto surrendered at a police station. Upon his arrest on suspicion of causing property damage, he admitted to the allegations.

The office, located in a residential area about 500 meters from Rokucho Station on the Tsukuba Express, belongs to a second-tier gang of the Yamaguchi-gumi that is based in Shizuoka Prefecture.

Yamamoto indicated that the incident is related to a turf dispute between the Matsuba-kai and the Yamaguchi-gumi. “It is not permissible for a Yamaguchi-gumi office to be in Matsuba-kai territory,” the suspect said.